Away from the WWE, Roman Reigns is currently dealing with a personal loss as his father, the legendary Sika has passed away. We are saddened to learn the news via Jahrus Anoa’I in an Instagram post which was further confirmed through a post on WWE’s official website. Aged 79. Sika had a peaceful demise and no further reason behind the passing-away was disclosed.

Known for his ferocious in-ring style, Sika was mostly known to modern-day fans as the father of current WWE superstar Roman Reigns who also had a long-lasting impact on professional wrestling. Thus, the demise of the legendary wrestling persona generated an “outpour of support” from his family and friends as revealed by his son.

Roman Reigns took to his X handle and delivered a message reflecting on the legacy left by his father,

“My father had a profound impact on my entire family and we are forever grateful for the foundation he built for us. There’s no way to fill the void left by his passing but my sisters and I will do our best to represent him and his legacy. Rest in Power, Dad. We love you.”

Sika played a pivotal role in Roman Reigns’ career

Apart from his wrestling career, Sika played a crucial role in the Anoa’i wrestling dynasty bringing up Roman Reigns, who has become one of the biggest names in the industry in the modern era. Helmed as the poster figure of the WWE, he’s the longest-reigning champion of the company in this era who also accomplished main-eventing Wrestlemanias on several occasions.

Sika and brother Afa were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2007 for their contributions to the circuit. As The Wild Samoans, the duo held the WWF Tag Team Championship on three occasions and proved themselves to be one of the dominant teams in the old-school era. Their last TV appearance came at Hell in a Cell 2020 WWE PLE to acknowledge Roman Reigns as The Tribal Chief.

For the time being, Roman Reigns stays on a hiatus from the WWE after losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 this past April. There’s no update on whether the sudden demise of his father would postpone his eventual return to the WWE.