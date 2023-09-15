SportzWiki Logo
WWE Smackdown: Zelina Vega Starts Podcast With DAMAGE CTRL Member

Arindam Pal

Sep 15, 2023 at 6:51 PM

WWE Smackdown: Zelina Vega Starts Podcast With DAMAGE CTRL Member

Zelina Vega is one big aspect of entertainment on WWE programming despite the fact that the company never regularly utilizes her. Going by the reaction that she got at Backlash in Puerto Rico, a big push was supposed to be given to her but she rather got vanished from regular TV appearances. However, using her social media, the entertainer continues to be relevant.

Over the past few years, Zelina Vega proved herself to be one hell of a cosplayer and now we may just want to call her a podcaster who wants to play games while chatting. Eventually, a WWE Smackdown colleague of hers will be her crime partner on this exciting journey.

As revealed on Instagram, a few days ago, WWE Superstars Dakota Kai and Zelina Vega kicked off a new venture by launching their podcast. Both these two names shared the news, revealing that the new gaming podcast is called “ZELVX and CHARLIE GIRL” and the episodes will be airing on YouTube. The YouTube channel has got to capture more than 3k subscribers upon making the announcement.

The Great Khali’s Return At Superstar Spectacle 2023 Appreciated By Top WWE Star

Zelina Vega is immensely active on gaming platforms

Both Zelina Vega and the DAMAGE CTRL members have been active on social media or third-party platforms in the past where they have interacted with their fans and showed off their gaming skills. Another common aspect in their career is that both of them were released from the WWE before getting hired back. During that time span, the two were also very outspoken about WWE’s past third-party edict in 2020.

Ex WWE Diva Summer Rae Spreads Angelic Energy From New York Fashion Week 2023

Zelina Vega was released in November 2020 over the audacity of opening a third-party platform even after Vince McMahon’s edict. Ignoring the edict, she continued to stream on Twitch. However, she returned to the company in July 2021. From this past April onward the previous ban was lifted. Then in June, WWE announced that they signed a multi-year agreement with Twitch to allow superstars to stream.

Upon return to WWE, Zelina Vega was reintroduced as Legado Del Fantasma’s manager on the Smackdown brand where she also explored in-ring opportunities. Her biggest achievement in her wrestling career is to become the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with Carmella in 2021 while she also competed for the Smackdown Women’s Title at Backlash in her hometown of Puerto Rico.

Top WWE Smackdown Superstar Heading For Imminent Retirement In 2023?

