After getting scre**ed by CM Punk over and over again for the world title, Drew McIntyre was able to seek redemption with a win at Summerslam 2024 over him. However, this came in a chaotic encounter that didn’t witness a clean finish. Besides, indication was also there about the rivalry continuing after the biggest event of the summer.

This match at Summerslam 2024 marked CM Punk’s first televised singles match in WWE in over 10 years. Special Guest Referee Seth Rollins for the bout was out first, followed by Drew McIntyre and then Punk who took his sweatshirt off and threw it on Rollins. In a hilarious gesture, Rollins wiped his a** with it and threw it out of the ring.

As soon as the match began at Summerslam 2024, McIntyre and Punk were seen beating the hell out of each other as their animosity already reached its peak. They went outside the ring but interestingly Rollins never counted them out of the match.

Fans were chanting “We want tables” as Drew wanted to introduce a steel chair in the ring but Rollins stopped him. Drew shoved Seth and Seth was about to hit Drew with the chair, but Drew dodged and Seth’s chair shot almost connected Punk. Seth threw the chair out of the ring as Punk was trying to pin Drew but Seth wasn’t interested in counting those pins.

Summerslam 2024: CM Punk took the referee Seth Rollins out with his finisher

The match continued at Summerslam 2024 as Punk connected with the flying elbow drop and then applied the Anaconda Vice. Punk took his family bracelet which was still there on Drew’s arm. Drew hit Punk with the Claymore Kick and went for the cover, but Punk kicked out.

CM Punk then tried to counter with the GTS, but he looked at Seth and wasn’t happy as Seth was wearing his bracelet. Punk stared down Seth as Drew hit Punk from behind, sending him crashing into Seth and also out of the ring. Punk hit McIntyre with the GTS and went for the cover, but Seth was late in counting which allowed Drew to keep the match ongoing at Summerslam 2024.

Punk was unhappy with Seth and they began arguing. Punk eventually hit Rollins with the GTS and took his bracelet back. The altercation allowed Drew to hit a low blow on Punk and further connected with the Claymore Kick for the big win at Summerslam 2024. After the match, Drew left with Punk’s family bracelet, again.