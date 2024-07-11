After competing at the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble, CM Punk was sidelined in January due to a triceps injury. However, WWE’s creative team got him involved in a storyline with Drew McIntyre which kept him in the spotlight. He made a shocking appearance at Money in the Bank this weekend to continue the beef with the Raw star, and now his in-ring return status for SummerSlam has also been revealed.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that it’s not 100 percent confirmed that a match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam is likely happening. Punk himself was asked about the potential match and he was unable to provide any definitive response to the question indicating that the final decision lies on his medical clearances.

Roman Reigns To Become Highest-Paid WWE Superstar Upon 2024 Return

Meltzer further noted that there’s a strong sense of belief about the match happening at Summerslam but it can’t be guaranteed just yet given the medical team is yet to clear CM Punk for an in-ring bout,

“Right now, it’s not 100 percent for Punk and Drew at SummerSlam but I was told it is probable. Punk was kind of asked about it, and he kind of beat around the bush. It’s probably happening but he did kind of say that it’s up to other people to get cleared and everything by the doctors and they may – I was pretty much told that they are pretty confident but they can’t go and say 100 percent because it ain’t 100 percent.”

WWE No Mercy 2024 Returning As NXT Premium Live Event This Summer

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre saga is on for Summerslam 2024 PLE

Due to this creative planning around Summerslam 2024, CM Punk appeared at Clash at The Castle WWE Premium Live Event, where he interfered and cost Drew McIntyre the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match against Damian Priest. After that appearance, he was scheduled to undergo a medical examination to get medically cleared but no such update from that evaluation was received.

McIntyre then annihilated CM Punk on the June 21st edition of Friday Night SmackDown in front of the Chicago crowd and left him in a bloody mess as he was stretchered out of the arena to the hospital. Later, the Second City Saint returned the favor as he cost McIntyre the chance to become the World Heavyweight Champion at Money in the Bank, resulting in a failed cash-in by him.