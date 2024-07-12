Ronda Rousey has long been gone from the WWE scene after being defeated by Shayna Baszler at Summerslam 2023 in a match that was never critically accepted. Given the amount of bad blood that the ex-female talent possesses with the WWE and its past officials, chances are very low that we will see her back in the scene, ever.

As seen in the recent past, Ronda Rousey’s hatred toward WWE and the Vince McMahon-regime knew no bounds. Mostly revealed through her book “Our Fight,” she talked about her bitter WWE experiences, providing insights into her tenure with the company. She had some tough words regarding creative members Bruce Prichard and John Laurinaitis who were further advised to go ‘f*** themselves.’

While speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Ronda Rousey shared her thoughts on WWE’s new leadership under Paul “Triple H” Levesque. She is aware of the recent positive outlook that the regime has brought to the locker room as it totally contrasts with the previous Vince McMahon tenure. She was firm on her stance that anyone can be better as Head of WWE than Vinnie Mac.

Ronda Rousey happy with more female representation on WWE programming

Ronda Rousey also commented on the recent developments in WWE, noting a situation pointed out by Natalya Neidhart about a recent show match card that featured equal representation of women alongside men. The former WWE Raw Women’s Champion was impressed to see the female talents being given substantial time on the show which was missing in her days. Her comments further hinted at the significant potential for improvement in how women are represented and utilized in WWE.

“I think anyone’s better than Vince McMahon. The only place you can go is up. I really enjoy Triple H and working with him, and honestly, I haven’t been watching, but I saw something from Natty [Neidhart] saying that they had a card recently that had just as many women on it as the men,” Ronda Rousey mentioned.

“That’s what I would really like to see. The women equally represented with not just matches on the card, but time on the show. I feel there’s no place they could go but up and I’m really, really happy for all the women still there and thriving under the new regime.”

It’s unknown at this point if Ronda Rousey would return to the WWE under the new regime as she always wanted to work under Triple H in the past. She last competed on an episode of Ring of Honor on HonorClub, teaming up with her friend Marina Shafir to pick up a win in a tag team match against Athena and Billie Starkz.