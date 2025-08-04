WWE SummerSlam 2025 – Night Two aired, streaming live on Netflix/Peacock from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This was the 38th annual edition of SummerSlam and the first two-night edition of SummerSlam in WWE history, and it came with nine title matches on the card. Six of them were placed on the second night of the show, including two of the mid-card title defenses from the men’s roster.

In the fifth match of Night Two of WWE SummerSlam 2025, Dominik Mysterio (c) defeated AJ Styles to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The young title-holder is still in possession of the belt after outsmarting his veteran challenger for the win. Styles attempted to tap out the champion, using a Calf Crusher submission, but Dominik had loosened his boot.

Reason WWE Raw Couple “Stayed Away From Kissing On Camera”

Thus, Dom was able to slip out of the submission move. He then struck Styles with the boot while the referee was distracted, and he further came off the top rope with a frog splash to secure the three-count for the win at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The finish was apparently a tribute to the legendary Eddie Guerrero, and even WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H noted the same in a social media post after the match was over.

There were also multiple tributes to Guerrero during the match at WWE SummerSlam 2025 as Styles and his son Avery entered in a Guerrero-esque lowrider in their entrance. Styles also played mind games by donning an outfit inspired by the gear Guerrero wore in the 2005 edition of SummerSlam 2005, a pay-per-view where Guerrero and Rey Mysterio competed in a ladder match for the custody of a child Dominik.

Dominik also paid tribute to Guerrero by attempting a chair slam of the late legend, but Styles followed suit by wrapping the chair around his head and faking that he had been hit by it.

WWE Summerslam 2025: Roman Reigns Wins First Match Since Wrestlemania 41

WWE SummerSlam 2025: Outcome from Steel Cage Championship Match

In the fourth match of WWE SummerSlam 2025, Solo Sikoa (c) defeated Jacob Fatu in a Steel Cage Match to retain the United States Championship. The MFT faction appeared to help Sikoa during the bout. Jimmy Uso came out to defend Fatu in return. Jimmy superkick-ed Tonga Loa and JC Mateo, but Talla Tonga neutralized Jimmy.

Talla handcuffed Jacob to the top of the steel cage, but Fatu got himself free and stopped Solo from escaping the cage. Talla then further smashed the cage door into Fatu’s head. Solo fell out of the ring to win the match. Jimmy attacked Mateo after the match. Fatu further destroyed Mateo and Loa inside the cage. Fatu laid out both of them by performing a Moonsault from the top of the cage in a super stunt to end the segment at WWE SummerSlam 2025.