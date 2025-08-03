In the main event of WWE Summerslam 2025, CM Punk defeated Gunther (c) to win the World Heavyweight Championship. After being brutalized by the brute force of Gunther for nearly 15 minutes, Punk dropped Gunther face-first on the announce table, leaving his opponent busted open on the spot.

Punk then delivered some of his pendant maneuvers, countered Gunther’s sleeper hold, and hit the GTS finisher twice to secure the pinfall win. As he was soaking in the title-winning moment inside a WWE ring after a decade, out came Seth Rollins at WWE Summerslam 2025 to ruin the day for him.

The 2025 Mr. Money in the Bank was seen on crutches, implying that he was still injured. Just after Punk turned his back on him, Rollins attacked Punk, cashed in his contract, and hit the Stomp for the win to recreate the “heist of the century” moment from Wrestlemania 31.

In an update to what transpired in the main event of WWE Summerslam 2025, it’s now being reported that this MITB cash-in on Punk wasn’t just a surprise for fans, but it also caught off guard, much of the backstage crew, and even those closest to him. His wife, Becky Lynch, also posted a video on social media on how she was able to make the fans think otherwise via her latest social media posts.

WWE Summerslam 2025: Money in the Bank cash-in was closely guarded

According to Fightful Select, the plan for Rollins to cash-in the Money in the Bank contract at WWE Summerslam 2025 had been a tentative idea floating in WWE, backstage, even before Saturday Night’s Main Event, where Rollins picked up an injury. While many insiders speculated that the cash-in would eventually happen during last night’s show, it wasn’t listed on any internal rundowns ahead of the broadcast.

As of late afternoon on WWE Summerslam 2025 Saturday, most staff backstage were under the impression that a cash-in was not in the works as they were reportedly updated to “not expecting a cash in.” They didn’t realize the plans until Rollins actually emerged backstage during the main event of the show. The surprise was tightly wrapped up, and even the trainees at Rollins’ wrestling school, Black and Brave, didn’t have a clue.