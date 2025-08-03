WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One went down from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, presenting the first two-night edition in the illustrious history of the annual event. On Saturday night’s installment of the show, we witnessed a couple of championships changing hands, but there was a championship retention on the card, too.

In the fourth match of WWE Summerslam 2025, Tiffany Stratton (c) defeated Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill to retain the WWE Women’s Championship. Stratton and Cargill were booked to deliver a fresh match at SummerSlam Saturday, and after all the near-falls, and back-and-forth goings, it was Stratton who walked out with the gold still around her waist.

Stratton delivered a Swanton Bomb on Cargill to take control of the match at WWE Summerslam 2025, but the latter landed a Suplex on Stratton to make the comeback. Stratton responded with a Driver and attempted to end the match via Prettiest Moonsault Ever, but Cargill blocked the move by upping her legs.

Cargill then set up Stratton for the Jaded finisher, and she eventually hit the move, but the lack of ring awareness from the challenger allowed for Stratton to survive the match via rope break. Cargill then attempted to seal the deal with a Jaded from the top rope, but Stratton countered it and sent Cargill crashing into the mat. Within seconds, Stratton came down with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the pin to win and retain her title at WWE Summerslam 2025.

WWE Summerslam 2025: Tiffany Stratton continues with her winning streak

Winning the WWE Women’s Championship on the very first Smackdown episode of 2025, Stratton has now moved into the 213th day of her reign upon her win over Cargill. In an impressive stat, the champion also entered WWE Summerslam 2025 with a 13-0 winning streak by her name, and she only added one more to the count.

Last month, Stratton meanwhile successfully defended her WWE Women’s Championship, at Evolution against the WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. On that same night, Cargill defeated Naomi in a No Holds Barred Match. On the go-home Smackdown episode of WWE Summerslam 2025, Stratton made the save for Cargill from beatdown by Chelsea Green and the Secret Hervice as she wanted the challenge to be a hundred percent at the PLE.