We have a new WWE Champion by the end of WWE Summerslam 2025 Night Two, which went down from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This was the first two-night edition of the summer PLE in WWE history and the overall 38th annual edition.

In the main event of WWE Summerslam 2025, King of the Ring Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena (c) in a Street Fight to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. After an insane fight under the No-DQ rules of the match, Rhodes hit a Cody Cutter from the top rope through the table. Cody then saluted Cena and then hit the Cross Rhodes for the win.

After this match was over at WWE Summerslam 2025, Brock Lesnar returned after a couple of years’ hiatus and downed Cena with an F-5 to start a new program. As for Rhodes, the fans have been in doubt about his upcoming schedule amid his role in a Hollywood movie. The rumblings were on regarding his possible absence from WWE programming after the incredible way that Cena has put him over.

Cody Rhodes set for movie filming after WWE Summerslam 2025

As of this writing, The American Nightmare is one of the wrestling names set for a role in the upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie, which is set to go into production later this year. Now that Rhodes has won back the WWE Championship at WWE Summerslam 2025, the question remains if he would have to go on a hiatus as the reigning champion while filming for this movie.

Fightful Select has recently provided an update on the matter by revealing that the movie, also starring Roman Reigns and possibly Hirooki Goto, is set to begin filming in September. As the face figure of the WWE is not expected to be on the set for an extended period of time, sources within the company are optimistic that this filming schedule would not interfere with his post-WWE Summerslam 2025 storylines.

Also, WWE is moving forward under the same impression, and that could be the reason that Rhodes was crowned with the WWE Championship. Defeating John Cena at WWE Summerslam 2025 allowed Rhodes to begin his second run with the top prize in sports entertainment.