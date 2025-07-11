WWE Summerslam 2025 will be expanded across two different nights, following the trend of Wrestlemania as another premium live event goes bigger. To make things look like an extravaganza from an outdoor stadium, WWE is already taking measures. Following this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution, the storylines for the biggest PLE of the summer are expected to kick off.

In an update to what we can expect at WWE Summerslam 2025, news is out regarding a possible in-ring debut of a celebrity. Country star Jelly Roll will be present on tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, which emanates from his home state of Tennessee. Initial reports already suggested that this appearance would likely lead to many to follow.

Since the first weekend of August will offer a notable off-time from his concert tour schedule, speculations were already there about his involvement at WWE Summerslam 2025. Now, according to PWInsider, Jelly Roll is in the process of training for his in-ring debut, slated for the August show.

Jelly Roll to feature in a tag team match at WWE Summerslam 2025

Jelly Roll’s appearance on the July 11 episode of SmackDown will reportedly mark the beginning of his debut storyline, which will see him paired up with a top babyface in WWE. The identity of this babyface ally was not disclosed, with whom he’s expected to team up in a tag match at WWE Summerslam 2025. Former Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has been ruled out of the position of the concerned babyface.

WWE Universe has already become familiar with Jelly Roll as he’s made a number of appearances on WWE television over the last two years. In November 2023, he sat ringside for a WWE Raw match between Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and Randy Orton. Last year, the singer opened SummerSlam with a musical performance, then laid out Austin Theory with a chokeslam before hitting a chair on Grayson Waller’s back.

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Jelly Roll isn’t the only celebrity to be involved in the mix, as Rapper Cardi B has been announced to be the host. Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes is the first match to be announced for the PLE.