Naomi might have survived the acid test that was reserved for her at WWE Summerslam 2025, last night against not one but two opponents, but she already had a scheduled opponent for late this month who now has sent an open invitation to hell. Reminding the champion about their impending encounter at Clash in Paris 2025, the challenger gave a stern warning after the biggest event of the summer was over.

In the opening contest of WWE Summerslam 2025, Naomi (c) defeated Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in a Triple Threat Match to retain the Women’s World Championship. The champion had a special entrance to the ring to kick off the Sunday night show, and she stole the pinfall win from Rhea Ripley, who was on the verge of pinning IYO SKY after an avalanche Riptide off the middle ropes.

Soon after the match was over at WWE Summerslam 2025, Stephanie Vaquer appeared on WWE’s Spanish-speaking X (formerly known as Twitter) account to cut a promo on Naomi successfully defending her world title against Ripley and SKY. Speaking in Spanish, the promo had English subtitles underneath for non-Spanish speaking audiences, which translates to the following,

“Naomi, congratulations. You just won a free pass to Hell, because in Paris, you are going to face La Primera, and I’m going to become the new champion.”

La Primera @Steph_Vaquer le mandó un mensaje a Naomi tras retener su título en #SummerSlam y en #WWEClash in Paris buscará convertirse en Campeona Mundial ☝️👩🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/RcZ1nMG2aj — WWE Español (@wweespanol) August 3, 2025

Stephanie Vaquer has been on a roll ahead of WWE Summerslam 2025

While Vaquer wasn’t inserted into the match card of WWE Summerslam 2025, she earned her opportunity at Naomi’s world title after a strong outing at Evolution, where she outlasted 19 other women in the Evolution Battle Royal to secure the title bout at Clash in Paris. She outlasted the likes of WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, former WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax, and current Women’s United States Champion & former rival Giulia in that match.

Vaquer has been on a roll on the main roster since being promoted to Monday Night Raw from NXT following WrestleMania 41. “La Primera” defeated Ivy Nile and former WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan to qualify for Money in the Bank just a week after her main-roster entry.

Meanwhile, Naomi successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to win the Women’s World Championship, interfering in the main event match between SKY and Ripley at Evolution. WWE Summerslam 2025 triple threat marked her first title defense in her third women’s title reign.