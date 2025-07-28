WWE Summerslam 2025 would be the first time in the history of the yearly professional wrestling event that it would take place over two nights. A loaded card for the two nights has been confirmed, with chances being high of two separate title bouts headlining the two nights.

CM Punk vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship is being rumored to close out WWE Summerslam 2025 Night One. A new champion is expected to come out of this match, and it’s not Punk. Given the rumors, WWE could pull up a swerve by letting a Money in the Bank cash-in happen in or after this bout.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed the speculation of many fans about Seth Rollins’ injury being a kayfabe one during his match with LA Knight at Saturday Night’s Main Event. The doubt is that the injury is part of a storyline heading into the WWE SummerSlam 2025 event and that Rollins will cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on the winner of CM Punk vs. Gunther.

“This is interesting because the plan was always to do the injury to Seth Rollins at Saturday Night’s Main Event. You think he’s hurt badly, he’s gone, and then he surprises everyone, cashes in on the Gunther–Punk winner—which is probably Punk, right? That’s the one he’s always screwing with. Then he ends up the champion,” Meltzer hinted at Rollins ruining bitter rival CM Punk’s moment at WWE Summerslam 2025.

Since Punk’s return to the WWE, he’s shared an animosity with Rollins, producing a long-lasting feud. The two also squared off at Wrestlemania 41, with Roman Reigns also being involved in it in a triple threat. Perhaps, a blow-off match between the two would be in the pipeline if Rollins does end up Punk’s gold-winning moment by cashing in the Money in the Bank contract at WWE Summerslam 2025.

WWE Summerslam 2025 PLE Night One Match Card

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, making this the very first two-night edition in the history of the second biggest PLE of the year. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

– Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

– Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

– Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

WWE Summerslam 2025 PLE Night Two Match Card

– Street Fight for Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. King of the Ring Cody Rhodes

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No-DQ Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Steel Cage Match for the United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

– WWE Tag Team Championship TLC Match: Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins), DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa), Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin), Andrade & Rey Fenix, Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom)