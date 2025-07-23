Plans around WWE Summerslam 2025 have reportedly been fluctuating with original creative sketches being scrapped at the eleventh hour. Seth Rollins’ injury marred plans for a program against his former Shield brethren Roman Reigns. It also appears that WWE had originally planned for a singles bout for Charlotte Flair at the PLE, but she wanted the creative direction to move differently.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed the original plans for WWE Summerslam 2025 called for Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss to collide in a singles contest. The creative team wanted the duo to break up as early as possible, soon after teaming up, but because their team has been doing well, WWE didn’t want to rush the breakup.

Bryan Alvarez further noted in the report that Flair requested the WWE to keep the team together at WWE Summerslam 2025, and the officials obliged. The two will now challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez at the PLE as a team that’s being compared to that of the odd pairing of Randy Orton and Matt Riddle.

“So that match originally was going to be Charlotte and Alexa Bliss against each other. So the idea was that they figured the team was doing well, so why rush it? It was kind of like a Randy Orton, Matt Riddle thing—which, remember, that was supposed to be a three-week thing and ended up lasting like a year or whatever,” the source informed about the tag title match at WWE Summerslam 2025.

Before the title match opportunity, the challengers have been booked to compete in a pair of singles matches on WWE Smackdown with Flair already defeating Rodriguez last Friday night. Now, Bliss and Perez will go one-on-one on next week’s episode. WWE Summerslam 2025 marks the second title shot for Flair & Bliss as they also competed in a fatal-4-way tag title match at Evolution 2025 and came up short.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, making this the very first two-night edition in the history of the second biggest PLE of the year. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Street Fight for Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. King of the Ring Cody Rhodes

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No-DQ Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

– Steel Cage Match for the United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

– Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul