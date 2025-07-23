Roman Reigns had laid the gauntlet out for a match at WWE Summerslam 2025, and he would have his cousin by his corner if this match comes to fruition. Taking to the unusual route of social media, a top-tier star like him issued an open challenge for his potential match at the annual premium live event that’s barely 10 days away in the WWE calendar.

Posting a video on his Twitter/X handle, Roman Reigns expressed his will to team up with his former Bloodline mate Jey Uso in a tag match at WWE Summerslam 2025. In the post, the former undisputed WWE Champion said that he wanted to “extend the offer” to Uso to team one last time against “The Bron Brons,” that’s Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Roman accepted that he loved standing by Uso’s side on this past Monday’s episode of Raw and, as a result, he dared to challenge Breakker, Reed, and the “dumba**” in their corner, Paul Heyman, for a potential bout at WWE Summerslam 2025. The last time Reigns and Uso featured on the same team was at last November’s men’s WarGames match at Survivor Series PLE.

WWE Raw: Roman Reigns Reunites With Bloodline Brother Ahead Of Summerslam 2025

In the main event segment of WWE Raw July 21 episode, Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and “Big” Bronson Reed came out to speak their mind. Heyman called Breakker and Reed the future of the industry when Roman came out to huge “OTC” chants from the audience.

After digesting verbal assaults from Breakker, Roman Superman-punched him, but Reed tackled him. Reed was about to hit the Tsunami Splash on Roman, which led to Jey Uso making the save. Uso and Reigns double-speared the two heels. The segment comes as a follow-up to the previous update that Roman has been booked in a tag team match at WWE Summerslam 2025.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, making this the very first two-night edition in the history of the second biggest PLE of the year. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Street Fight for Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. King of the Ring Cody Rhodes

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No-DQ Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

– Steel Cage Match for the United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

– Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul