There’s been a reported change in the main-event spot for WWE Summerslam 2025 Night One. It appears like the earlier predicted headliner match featuring CM Punk could have moved from the spot, but the star is still optimistic about ending the night at the last.

To promote WWE SummerSlam 2025, which is scheduled for this weekend, Punk was a guest on the Good Guy/Bad Guy Podcast with UFC legends Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen. They asked Punk how important it would be for him to main event Saturday’s card against World Heavyweight Champion Gunther in a title match.

“Me main eventing, I think it’s important. It’s important for the title. I think it’s important for Gunther,” Punk replied, essentially suggesting the importance of headlining WWE Summerslam 2025. “I think the title should more often times than not always be featured in a main event. So, you know, I’m looking forward to not only main eventing SummerSlam but stealing the whole weekend.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling Observer)

This is the first time that SummerSlam will be spanned across two nights. MetLife Stadium in New Jersey is hosting the show this Saturday and Sunday, with John Cena and Cody Rhodes’ Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship to be the headliner for Night Two of the PLE.

WWE previously advertised Punk vs. Gunther as the possible headliner for WWE Summerslam 2025 Night One, but that advertisement has since been changed. If Punk defeats Gunther, he’ll win his first WWE Championship in more than a decade. His last WWE Championship reign lasted from November 2011 through January 2013, which was the longest one at that time.

At present, it seems like WWE might have changed the main event as Roman Reigns’ tag team match will feature in that spot on WWE Summerslam 2025 Night One, instead. This comes as a result of WWE showcasing the bout on the main cover of Night One on their official website.

WWE Summerslam 2025 PLE Night One Match Card

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, making this the very first two-night edition in the history of the second biggest PLE of the year. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

– Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

– Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

– Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

WWE Summerslam 2025 PLE Night Two Match Card

– Street Fight for Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. King of the Ring Cody Rhodes

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No-DQ Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Steel Cage Match for the United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

– WWE Tag Team Championship TLC Match: Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins), DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa), Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin), Andrade & Rey Fenix, Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom)