WWE Summerslam 2025 will present 12 matches across both nights, with nine of them being title bouts. This would be the first time that this particular WWE premium live event is being hosted on two different nights, making it a bigger extravaganza than in earlier years. AJ Styles will be one of the lucky names to have himself inserted into the match card in what could be his final match at Summerslam.

For some time now, The Phenomenal One has been getting serious about retirement, and he’s putting all the stops to showcase it in a big way. During the WWE SummerSlam 2025 kickoff show, he was asked by Michael Cole about his scheduled match on the show. In reply, Styles quickly admitted that this may be the final time he wrestles at the biggest party of the summer.

“If I’m being honest with you guys, this may be my last SummerSlam. So I plan on tearing the house down one last time at SummerSlam for you guys. It’s just, it’s very important,” the former WWE Champion revealed why Summerslam is special to him. “It’s very special to me. Again, the match with John Cena set the tone for AJ Styles’ career in the WWE. So SummerSlam is very special to me.”

WWE previously used Styles’ retirement in a storyline last year as he challenged Cody Rhodes for the WWE Championship. Moving on, Styles was sidelined from competition before returning on Raw and targeting Dominik Mysterio’s Intercontinental Title at WWE Summerslam 2025. Speaking of Summerslam, Styles also revealed that his victory over John Cena in 2016 in this PLE elevated his WWE career to a new dimension.

In the post-Wrestlemania 41 phase, Styles has spent weeks on Raw, pursuing the next opportunity at the IC champion, while Mysterio claimed that he had not been medically cleared. Things changed on the July 21 Raw episode, as Adam Pearce forced Mysterio to undergo a WWE medical evaluation, after which the title shot was given to Styles at WWE Summerslam 2025.

WWE Summerslam 2025 PLE Night One Match Card

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, making this the very first two-night edition in the history of the second biggest PLE of the year. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

– Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

– Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

– Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

WWE Summerslam 2025 PLE Night Two Match Card

– Street Fight for Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. King of the Ring Cody Rhodes

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No-DQ Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Steel Cage Match for the United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

– WWE Tag Team Championship TLC Match: Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins), DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa), Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin), Andrade & Rey Fenix, Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom)