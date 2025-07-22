A match over the WWE Intercontinental Championship has been made official for WWE SummerSlam 2025, while the counterpart title from the women’s roster has received a new set of stipulations to amp things up for the premium live event following the latest episode of Monday Night Raw.

After being denied a championship shot for several weeks due to an injury to Dominik Mysterio, AJ Styles finally captured the Intercontinental Title at WWE SummerSlam 2025 as announced on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw.

Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) defeated Bayley & Lyra Valkyria to retain the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Rodriguez accidentally kicked Dominik Mysterio during the match as he stood at ringside. Disguised as a doctor, AJ Styles went after Dominik after this. Dominik escaped and attacked AJ backstage to inform him that the two will collide at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Their Intercontinental Championship match was thereby made official for the biggest event of the summer.

A storyline has played out on WWE programming with Mysterio dodging Styles, for weeks as he has confronted Mysterio in a series of backstage angles, demanding the title match. On Monday’s Raw, the general manager, Adam Pearce, made it certain that Mysterio was medically cleared and he wouldn’t have problems in defending the IC title at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

The Women’s IC Title will also be on the line at WWE SummerSlam 2025 with Becky Lynch defending against Lyra Valkyria, as announced earlier. Now, the contest will have new stipulations attached to it.

In an in-ring promo exchange session on Raw, Lynch proposed the stipulation that Valkyria will never challenge for the title again as long as Lynch holds the belt if she loses to Valkyria at the summer PLE. SummerSlam. Valkyria agreed to the proposition, adding that it would be a no-countout, no-DQ matchup, to which Lynch also agreed.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, making this the very first two-night edition in the history of the second biggest PLE of the year. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Street Fight for Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. King of the Ring Cody Rhodes

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No-DQ Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

– Steel Cage Match for the United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

– Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul