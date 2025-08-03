WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One went down from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, presenting the first two-night edition in the illustrious history of the annual event. Hosted by Cardi B, the night ended via a shocking title change and a Money in the Bank cash-in. Another title change was also reserved midway through the show.

In one of the title matches at WWE Summerslam 2025, Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair defeated Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez (c) to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The match outcome happened as predicted before the annual WWE premium live event, even though the two champions aren’t yet exactly on the same page to be called friends.

That being said, it indeed was an uphill battle for Bliss and Flair at WWE Summerslam 2025, with a miscommunication between the two opening the door for Raquel and Rodriguez to deliver a sneak attack on them. Flair digested most of the early offenses in the match while Bliss received a hot tag to turn the momentum in their favor. However, Perez and Rodriguez worked together, blocking numerous hot tag attempts for their opponents.

WWE Summerslam 2025: Charlotte Flair-Alexa Bliss win despite miscommunication

At one point in the match, Bliss attempted to help Flair, but accidentally struck her tag partner with a fist to the face. The Judgement Day then capitalized with a Tejana Bomb and Code Red combo on Bliss, but Flair broke Perez’s pin attempt with Natural Selection.

The finishing moments of this match at WWE Summerslam 2025 witnessed a last-minute comeback by the new champion as Bliss set Perez up for a Sister Abigail DDT. Flair regrouped and shared a staredown with Bliss. Ultimately, Flair showed her loyalty to Bliss as she downed Rodriguez with a Big Boot. Bliss then nailed Perez with a Sister Abigail DDT to secure the pinfall win.

Once the match was over at WWE Summerslam 2025, Charlotte pulled Bliss in for a hug, and the duo celebrated with their newly won belts. With this win, Bliss and Flair ended The Judgement Day’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship reign. Rodriguez was champion with the tag belts for 103 days while Perez held the title for 33 days upon Liv Morgan’s injury.