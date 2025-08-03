WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One went down from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, presenting the first two-night edition of SummerSlam in the event’s illustrious history. The 38th annual edition of the WWE premium live event had a celebrity, Cardi B, as the host, while another celebrity rapper, Jelly Roll, also performed on the match card.

Speaking of celebrities, expectations are high for Night Two of WWE Summerslam 2025, with fans anticipating the presence of bigger names. This includes rumors of The Rock’s TV return at the second biggest WWE premium live event of the year for the first time since March’s Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

With John Cena and Cody Rhodes set to main event Night Two of WWE Summerslam 2025, fans are expecting The Rock to show up in some capacity. However, it doesn’t look like WWE is planning accordingly, backstage, with the idea. Sean Ross Sapp noted on Fightful Select that people in the company haven’t been told of any indication that The Great One would be attending the show.

It would be interesting to see if The Rock does end up returning at WWE Summerslam 2025 at an interesting time when John Cena has just turned babyface on Friday’s episode of Smackdown, citing reasons that he and Travis Scott weren’t supportive enough.

WWE Summerslam 2025: Secrecy being maintained for Night Two

Fightful added WWE is maintaining a level of secrecy around plans for WWE Summerslam Night Two, just like they did with Seth Rollins’ Money in the Bank cash-in. Plans for the main event of Night Two – featuring John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes – are also being kept under tight wraps, and whatever is planned for that marquee showdown, WWE wants to preserve the element of surprise.

While speaking to Gabby AF, Cody Rhodes was asked about the possibility of The Rock returning at WWE Summerslam 2025 and why so many fans are under the impression that they’re secretly working together. Noting that Rock plays a major role in the WWE as a board member, he didn’t want it to happen hurriedly,

“I consider him always there, just because he truly is on the board and a big part of our world—a massive part of our world. But I mean, right now, with what he’s doing, I think people need to let him have his moment and not rush him.”