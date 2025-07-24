Fans of the WWE were disappointed that The Rock didn’t appear at WrestleMania 41, and now he might opt to dodge WWE SummerSlam 2025. This seems to be strange, especially after he was instrumental in John Cena’s heel-turn and the setup of the main event of ‘Mania against Cody Rhodes. In his absence, Travis Scott showed up and helped John Cena win the Undisputed WWE Title.

Even Scott continued to dodge WWE programming since the biggest event of the year passed by, and news is out that The Rock’s absence from WWE television is also likely to continue. According to a report by Bodyslam.Net, internal sources have said there’s no sign that The Final Boss is set to return anytime soon to WWE programming.

Therefore, the expected scenario is that he wouldn’t appear at WWE SummerSlam 2025 despite Cody and Cena locking up again in the main event match,

“Internal sources stated that there is no indication that The Rock is scheduled to return in the near future, meaning he will most likely be absent at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event.”

The last time the fans saw The Rock was during the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, where John Cena sold his soul to him, turning heel on Cody Rhodes. He later claimed that he skipped WrestleMania 41 because he didn’t want to take attention away from John Cena’s record-breaking 17th World Title win. However, people felt that it was just a bad excuse on his part to stay out of the ongoing storyline, and now he will also be off the WWE SummerSlam 2025 card.

Cody Rhodes stayed out of action for a few weeks after the WWE Championship loss at WrestleMania 41. Still, he bounced back upon the return by winning the 2025 King of the Ring tournament in Saudi Arabia, allowing him to challenge for a world championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Expectedly, he chose Cena to set up the Wrestlemania rematch next weekend, which will also be contested under Street Fight rules.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, making this the very first two-night edition in the history of the second biggest PLE of the year. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Street Fight for Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. King of the Ring Cody Rhodes

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No-DQ Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

– Steel Cage Match for the United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

– Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

– Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed