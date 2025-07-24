Unlike the past few years, Roman Reigns will not be seen in a marquee match at WWE SummerSlam 2025 next weekend in New Jersey, but it should be a memorable occasion for him, given that a Bloodline reunion is on the card. After laying down the invite to Jey Uso a couple of days ago, the “Head of the Table” got a befitting response, which ultimately led the WWE to book a tag team match at the biggest event of the summer.

After his appearance on the July 21 episode of WWE Raw, Roman Reigns made a big challenge for WWE SummerSlam 2025. He wanted to team up with Jey Uso to face Paul Heyman’s clients, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed after Uso made the save for him during a two-on-one beatdown situation in the main event segment. The two also stood tall by hitting double spears on Reed and Breakker to close the night.

“I love standing shoulder to shoulder taking on anybody. I love doing that with my family. If you’ll trust me and accept this challenge with me, I say we take on Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at SummerSlam with the dumba$$ in their corner… You ain’t got much time. I’m gonna need some answers,” Reigns stated on social media through a video, extending the hand of partnership to Uso before WWE SummerSlam 2025.

In his response video, Jey Uso accepted the opportunity to team up with his Tribal Chief as he stated the following, “@romanreigns say less uce. #SummerSlam” In a follow-up statement to TMZ, Paul Heyman further confirmed that Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will face off against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed at WWE SummerSlam 2025, making the earlier published reports true.

Heyman further noted that Roman Reigns has made his choice, and now the match is on. Breakker and Reed are ready to take on Reigns and Uso at WWE SummerSlam 2025, avenging the verbal insult that Heyman was offered by The OTC, this past Monday night on Raw,

“Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed accept the challenge for Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at Summerslam. Welcome to my island of relevancy.”

As per the exclusive report on @TMZ this morning, it’s not only official, it’s biblicial!@WWE #SummerSlam, August 2nd & 3rd at @MetLifeStadium The biggest event of the Summer just got exponentially bigger! pic.twitter.com/R3hAykEKrU — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) July 23, 2025

Roman also tweeted the following about Heyman’s comments in the video posted on social media,

“See you there, dumba**.”

WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, making this the very first two-night edition in the history of the second biggest PLE of the year. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Street Fight for Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. King of the Ring Cody Rhodes

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No-DQ Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

– Steel Cage Match for the United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

– Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

– Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed