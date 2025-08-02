Just a few hours away, WWE Summerslam 2025 will emanate, live from The MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, marking the first time that the event will be spread across two separate nights. Before the action could unfold, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter provided a new update on the creative plans heading into the show, and it indicates multiple title changes.

According to the veteran Dave Meltzer of the source, multiple new champions are scheduled to come out of the stadium show on both nights. This comes after odds already heavily pointed out Cody Rhodes being the favorite to defeat John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of WWE Summerslam 2025. The possibility of “The American Nightmare” leaving the show as a heel was also discussed, regardless of the winner.

In the other matches, Jade Cargill is expected to dethrone Tiffany Stratton from her 200-day-long WWE Women’s Title reign, while GUNTHER is set to lose the World Heavyweight Championship to CM Punk. Additionally, Lyra Valkyria is also believed to win back the Women’s Intercontinental Championship from Becky Lynch at WWE Summerslam 2025.

Plus, Andrade and Rey Fenix are the favored winners of the Six-Pack Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match. Meltzer also predicted numerous possible outcomes for both men’s world title matches, as he noted that the original plan called for Seth Rollins to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract after GUNTHER vs. Punk goes down at WWE Summerslam 2025.

However, Rollins is still injured after tweaking his knee at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event last month, leaving the fans to speculate if he’s legitimately hurt. Meltzer claimed in his report that having Punk win the title at WWE Summerslam 2025, followed by a surprising cash-in by The Visionary, would be great. But it’s unknown if WWE can go in that direction if Rollins’ injury is legitimate.

WWE Summerslam 2025 PLE Night One Match Card

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, making this the very first two-night edition in the history of the second biggest PLE of the year. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

– Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

– Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

– Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

WWE Summerslam 2025 PLE Night Two Match Card

– Street Fight for Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. King of the Ring Cody Rhodes

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No-DQ Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Steel Cage Match for the United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

– WWE Tag Team Championship TLC Match: Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins), DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa), Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin), Andrade & Rey Fenix, Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom)