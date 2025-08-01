Over the past couple of days, there have been doubts over Drew McIntyre’s tag team match at WWE Summerslam 2025 after he was stuck in the United Kingdom, stranded in a remote area. In his absence, The Miz had also volunteered to fill the void in the biggest event of the summer. However, the Scottish Warrior is now back in the United States and is also set for this mega match.

Taking to his social media page, McIntyre has provided an update on his travel situation ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025 and even took a shot at fellow WWE star, The Miz, for trying to take his place. Addressing the earlier sustained issues, the former WWE Champion noted that Miz wasn’t a perfect choice as his replacement and that he really overcame a nightmare situation to make it to the States.

“So the update is here. It really wasn’t looking good, it’s not felt good. I’ve seen Miz, not selfish of you, offered to take my place. Mike the Miz, Missionary Mike? It doesn’t matter. I’ve got an update for you, Mike. The answer is absolutely … Hell no.”

McIntyre was reportedly stuck in the UK due to passport issues, which put doubts over his tag team match this weekend at WWE Summerslam 2025, where he would be teaming up with Logan Paul to take on musician Jelly Roll and Randy Orton. Even McIntyre’s partner, Logan Paul, rejected the idea of having Miz by his side despite their past tag team partnership.

In more news around WWE Summerslam 2025, the stage construction for the event isn’t going that smoothly as New Jersey and parts of New York declared a State of Emergency amid heavy storms that swept across the land last afternoon. Flash flood warnings were also being issued, after which Fightful Select reported that the weather condition affected the schedule of construction for the PLE set, which includes a multi-tiered stage.

WWE Summerslam 2025 PLE Night One Match Card

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, making this the very first two-night edition in the history of the second biggest PLE of the year. The confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

– Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

– Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul

– Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross

WWE Summerslam 2025 PLE Night Two Match Card

– Street Fight for Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. King of the Ring Cody Rhodes

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship No-DQ Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Steel Cage Match for the United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Dominik Mysterio (c) vs. AJ Styles

– WWE Tag Team Championship TLC Match: Wyatt Sicks (Joe Gacy & Dexter Lumis) (c) vs. The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins), DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa), Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin), Andrade & Rey Fenix, Fraxiom (Nathan Frazer & Axiom)