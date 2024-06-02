Legendary Rey Mysterio is approaching the end of his career but before the end arrives, a WWE premium live event outing from his home country in Mexico remains on his bucket list. WWE has been on a spree of discovering unconventional countries and cities when it comes to hosting PLEs and Mexico could definitely be under their radar.

Following the WWE – UFC merger, the TKO brand which owns both these companies, adopted a new strategy which is to expand globally as much as possible by hosting WWE premium live events in new locations. Thus an increasing amount of PLEs have been noticed in its international markets of Australia and France which already hosted events this year.

WWE will also be having upcoming stops in Scotland, Canada, and Germany. This comes in addition to two WWE premium live events which remained in the annual schedule of the company for a long time. Now, Rey Mysterio hints at a possible new location in Mexico to host a new televised show.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Rey Mysterio was asked about the possibility of Mexico hosting the first-ever WWE premium live event. He said that he’s hoping that it will happen within the next three years. Additionally, he also suggested the possible venue of the show if something gets planned,

“We have a huge stadium over there, Estadio Azteca, which I believe is being remodeled and should be done sometime next year. I think the fans would go crazy. Crazy. Mexico has always been an incredible crowd for wrestling, and what better than to pay it off with WWE coming over there and giving them something as special as a PLE?”

Updated WWE premium live event schedule revealed

WWE has a pair of house shows scheduled in Mexico this July and Mysterio is advertised in these. As for the current WWE premium live event schedule, it goes as follows,

– NXT Battleground at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sunday, June 9th

– Clash at the Castle at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, on Saturday, June 15th

– Money in the Bank at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Saturday, July 6th

– NXT Heatwave also at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Sunday, July 7th

– SummerSlam at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday, August 3rd

– Bash in Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany, on Saturday, August 31st

– Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 2nd