In the latest WarGames Match that went down at the Survivor Series 2024 WWE premium live event, Rhea Ripley sought revenge on Liv Morgan for all the recent misdeeds. En route to the win, she’s also pinned the reigning women’s world champion which could have earned a future title match between the two, as well.

In the opening contest of the Survivor Series 2024, the team of Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, IYO SKY & Bayley defeated Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae in the WarGames Match.

Bayley started the match for Team Rhea Ripley, while WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax started the match for Team Liv Morgan. Naomi was the next woman to enter the match since Team Rhea won the advantage match on Raw through Belair’s win over Jax. Candice LeRae was the third participant to enter this match at Survivor Series 2024, followed by WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Bianca Belair.

Multiple weapons came into play during this match including a kendo stick, trash can, table, chair, fire extinguisher, and a toilet seat. There was a spot in the match where Naomi put the toilet seat around Nia’s neck and gave her a stink face. Tiffany Stratton then entered the match followed by IYO SKY.

WWE Survivor Series 2024: Roman Reigns Secures WarGames Win Over New Bloodline

Survivor Series 2024: Tiffany Stratton tried for Money in the Bank cash-in

Raquel Rodriguez entered the match next, followed by Rhea Ripley who was on a rampage. The WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan was the final participant to enter the match at Survivor Series 2024. Using a baseball bat, Morgan assaulted Ripley and Co. Tiffany and IYO climbed up to the top of the cage in different corners. Tiffany dove in with the Swanton Bomb from the top, while IYO put a trash can over her head and delivered a Moonsault in a crazy spot.

Saturday Night’s Main Event 2024: WWE Championship Match Set For December Show

The situation allowed Stratton to bring out her Money in the Bank briefcase from a trash can as she was looking forward to cash-in on either Liv or Nia, but IYO sprayed the fire extinguisher on everyone, barring Tiffany from fulfilling her intentions.

The finishing sequence of this match at Survivor Series 2024 saw Raquel accidentally hitting Liv. Bianca and Naomi powerbomb-ed Jax through a table while Rhea hit the Riptide on Liv from the top rope through a table for the pinfall win.