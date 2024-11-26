The first official match for Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 card has been announced in the form of Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens. With this announcement, Owens will also get one opportunity to become the face of the WWE as this match will be contested over the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Months ago, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Rhodes vs. Owens was always one of two matches planned for the December 14 show named Saturday Nights Main Event 2024. On Monday, WWE officially announced the match with the following statement,

“There’s no love lost between these two. Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens at Saturday Night’s Main Event!”

There's no love lost between these two. @CodyRhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against @FightOwensFight at Saturday Night's Main Event! 📍 LONG ISLAND, NY

The other match planned for Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 was Gunther defending the WWE World Heavyweight Championship against the current number one contenteder and former champion Damian Priest. However, that match has already been preponed to Survivor Series.

Following their battle over the WWE Title at Clash at the Castle in June, there have been several teases that Owens will turn on Rhodes on Smackdown. It finally happened in a post-show segment at Bad Blood in October, and the storyline progressed in a way throughout the fall to produce the title match at Saturday Nights Main Event 2024.

During the latest bygone episode of SmackDown, Rhodes and Owens had a confrontation where the former volunteered to put his championship on the line against Owens at Survivor Series or Saturday Nights Main Event 2024. Owens agreed to the proposition and noted that the match would happen, per his terms.

WWE Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 Match Card

The returning WWE Saturday Nights Main Event 2024 special event is scheduled from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York, on December 14, and the currently announced match card for the event goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

– Finale to crown the inaugural women’s United States Champion: TBD vs. TBD