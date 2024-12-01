The OG Bloodline managed to stick together with CM Punk by their side in the latest Men’s WarGames Match at the Survivor Series 2024 WWE premium live event against the New Bloodline. In a fight that showcased plenty of tensions between Roman Reigns and CM Punk, the two ultimately co-existed and left their fight own fight for another day.

In the main event of Survivor Series 2024, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and CM Punk of the OG Bloodline defeated The New Bloodline’s Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, Jacob Fatu, and Bronson Reed in a WarGames Match that witnessed some crazy spots.

Jey and Tama Tonga began the match at Survivor Series 2024. Since the new Bloodline won the advantage match on this past Friday’s SmackDown, Bronson was the next from their side to enter the match, next with several steel chairs in hand. Jey threw those chairs at Bronson, but they had no effect on him.

Jimmy Uso entered the match next. Solo then instructed Jacob Fatu to enter the match. CM Punk was planning to enter the match next, but Roman Reigns blocked his way and told Sami Zayn to go out. Tonga Loa was the next one to enter followed by Punk who brushed his way to the ring, walking past Roman. Punk utilized a toolbox on the New Bloodline members but it did not affect Fatu.

Survivor Series 2024: Roman Reigns and CM Punk had a face-off

Solo was the next to enter the match from his side while Roman was the last to enter amid huge cheers from the audience at Survivor Series 2024. Roman began climbing the cage and new Bloodline members tried to stop him. Roman hit all of them with a crossbody from the top rope. Roman helped all members of his team up to their feet, except Punk. Punk and Reigns then had a heated face-off which led Paul Heyman to come out and plead with them to be on the same page.

At one point, Reed put Roman on top of a table and went to the top of the cage for a Tsunami, but Punk saved Reigns by pulling him away. Rather, Jimmy hit Fatu with the Uso Splash from the top of the cage through a table. The finish of this match at Survivor Series 2024 saw Solo taking superkicks from Uso, HelluvaKick from Sami, GTS from Punk and a Spear from Roman to get pinned.