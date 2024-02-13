WWE Raw: Becky Lynch Vows To Win Elimination Chamber 2024 To Earn Title Match

Becky Lynch was the first to join the match lineup of the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 edition waiting within two weeks from now. This match will go down at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event in Perth, Australia and the veteran female WWE Star is seemingly the favorite to emerge victorious and solidify her spot on the Wrestlemania 40 card.

On this week’s Raw that went down from Lexington, Kentucky, Becky Lynch was out to make a statement and she made one by taking out the behemoth in Nia Jax. Interestingly, she momentarily aligned with her predicted Wrestlemania 40 opponent, Rhea Ripley.

In her promo session, Becky Lynch vowed to win the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match and go on to face Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 40. She was happy that her daughter would watch her compete in the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match the brutality she is capable of bringing and how she has never been more obsessed than she is now with getting her title back.

WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch sent Nia Jax for a retreat

Nia Jax interrupted the session and said that Becky Lynch will win the Chamber, but it won’t be the dream match that she’s been looking for against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. Jax claimed that she would defeat Ripley at the Elimination Chamber to become the new WWE Women’s World Champion.

Ripley’s music hit and she made her way down to the ring as well. The reigning Women’s World Champion wasted no time in going after Jax who headbutt-ed Ripley to fight back. Jax then delivered a splash to both Ripley and Becky Lynch. Jax wanted to hit the two with further shots but she was sent outside the ring with a dropkick. Ripley further delivered a big boot to Jax as the latter retreated from the ring.

It was officially announced on last week’s Raw that the winner of the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 match will face Ripley or Jax at WrestleMania. At the same time, the spree of qualifying matches for the upcoming gimmick match also began in the first one of which Shayna Baszler and Becky Lynch collided in a rematch from WrestleMania 36. Baszler showcased her MMA-based techniques but she was ultimately victimized by a Manhandle Slam.