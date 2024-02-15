Elimination Chamber 2024: Spoilers on top names appearing at WWE PLE

Qualifying matches for Elimination Chamber 2024 began, two weeks ago to fill up the Men’s and Women’s Chamber match frays. By winning their respective qualifiers, a few superstars from the roster have solidified their spots inside the Chamber Matches which will have Wrestlemania 40 implications.

As the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 matchup approaches closer, all the names of the match participants were inadvertently revealed by the WWE in a recent preview post. WWE quickly took it down from their social media platforms but despite the deletion, the remaining participants were revealed. Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, and Jade Cargill will eventually complete the six-woman fray.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024: Cody Rhodes And Seth Rollins’ Involvement Finalized

In an update, PWInsider now reports that initial plans involving Jade Cargill for participating in the women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 match have been scrapped. Originally, Cargill was supposed to secure the final spot in the match by winning a last-chance Battle Royal on next week’s RAW. However, Cargill will likely miss the PLE, altogether.

Three slots will have to be filled in the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 match, with Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan confirmed as participants so far. Cargill made her in-ring debut on WWE TV by participating in the Women’s Royal Rumble match, last month and she was supposed to have another solid outing in the Last Chance Battle Royal qualifiers but she has reportedly been left out of the match fray.

The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns: Odds Revealed For WWE Wrestlemania 40 Match

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 PLE Match Card

The WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event is scheduled from the Optus Stadium on February 24 in Perth. Below is the updated match card for the final PLE before Wrestlemania 40,

– Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to the World Heavyweight Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. TBD vs. TBD

– Women’s Elimination Chamber Match for a shot to Women’s World Championship Match at WrestleMania 40: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

– Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Mr. Money In The Bank Damian Priest) (c) vs. British Strong Style (Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate)

– Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect