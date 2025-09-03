Currently away from the Women’s World Championship picture, Rhea Ripley is being randomly booked on WWE Raw in a storyline with IYO SKY and Asuka. While the reports claim that she’s commencing a new beef with Asuka, the internal hope is that she will soon be back in the title picture in time for the Crown Jewel premium live, scheduled from her home country of Australia.

Meanwhile, on last night’s WWE Raw, IYO SKY thanked Rhea Ripley for having her back, something that Asuka isn’t loving. IYO said Asuka and Kairi Sane are her family, and they are unhappy about what happened the week prior, so they have to keep their distance. The Eradicator understood the proposition and shared a hug with IYO. Asuka and Kairi saw this from behind, and Asuka got mad.

Later on WWE Raw, Rhea Ripley said she will do anything it takes to earn a Women’s World Championship shot. Asuka showed up and questioned Ripley’s will to go after a title shot before IYO SKY has even won the title.

AJ Lee Reportedly Excites WWE Women’s Roster Ahead Of Reported 2025 Return

WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley is involved in an angle with IYO SKY and Asuka

Asuka further advised Rhea to stay away from IYO, in reply to which Rhea told Asuka not to push her. Asuka said she has been making history for a decade, and she will push whoever she wants. Rhea dared Asuka to try. Asuka replied by saying that nobody is ready for her, not even Rhea, clearly teasing a feud on WWE Raw between the two.

Crown Jewel 2025: Spoiler On A New Champion Ahead Of Australian WWE PLE

"No one is ready for Asuka, even you."@WWEAsuka just sent a hostile warning to @RheaRipley_WWE… 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZWTqo8LoCf — WWE (@WWE) September 1, 2025

Dissecting this segment from WWE Raw, former WWF writer Vince Russo was confused by the way WWE is currently booking a star power like Rhea Ripley. On the Legion of Raw podcast, this is what he had to say about it,

“Are they turning Rhea Ripley into a regular person? Remember, they had the vignette last week with her and IYO SKY, where I literally thought they were gonna kiss. I really thought there were. I was waiting for that. And then here, she’s got no crazy makeup. She’s tame. What are we doing with her? I don’t understand it.” (quotes courtesy WWFOldSchool)

The "but daddy, I love him" yuri storyline between Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley is the only reason to watch WWE.#RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/bwIycYUaDp — Isaiah D. Colbert is on Bluesky (@ShinEyeZehUhh) August 25, 2025

As of this writing, Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY will battle it out at Wrestlepalooza 2025, scheduled for September 20 in Indianapolis, over the vacant Women’s World Title. Both these competitors earned their respective shots at the former Women’s World Champion Naomi, who relinquished the belt two weeks ago on WWE Raw after revealing that she was pregnant.