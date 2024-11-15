As part of the Survivor Series premium live event, WWE WarGames Match is returning to the mainstay scene to entertain the audience on the final day of November 2024. Two such gimmick matches are reserved for the men’s and women’s divisions as we can expect complete carnage inside the steel cage structures.

Heading into Survivor Series 2024, we now take a look back to the historic WWE WarGames Matches since the innovation of the absolutely chaotic affair.

Origin of WWE WarGames Matches

Conceptualized by the legendary Dusty Rhodes, this match inside a demonic cage structure first took place under Jim Crockett Promotions (JCP) in the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) in 1987. The concept was based on the brutal aesthetics of Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.

The match featured two or more teams competing inside a double-ring structure surrounded by a steel cage. The original WarGames match could only be won via submission. This match was later transitioned to World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and then eventually to WWE.

Most Appearances/Wins in NWA/WCW WarGames

Road Warrior Animal and Road Warrior Hawk made 13 appearances in WarGames while Dusty Rhodes and Lex Luger also made multiple appearances, with 11 and 13 respectively, during their time in the NWA/WCW era.

The Road Warriors has 13 wins as a unit while Dusty also has 11 wins in this environment. WCW’s once franchise, Sting has 8 WarGames victories, making him one of the most successful competitors in the promotion’s WarGames history.

WWE WarGames Match history

Initially debuting on NXT programming in the last decade, WarGames found its way to the main roster, two years ago before it was experimented on NXT programming in TakeOver PLEs starting from 2017.

Most Appearances & Wins in WWE WarGames – Men’s Division

Adam Cole holds the record for the most WWE WarGames appearances in WWE as he competed in 4 such matches. Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish also have 4 appearances each as they participated as part of The Undisputed Era. It comes as no surprise that Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, and Bobby Fish also share the stat for most wins, with 2 victories each in their four appearances.

WWE WarGames Match for the women’s division

In 2019, WWE hosted its first-ever women’s WWE WarGames match with Team Rhea Ripley securing a triumph over Team Shayna Baszler. This historic match also set the stage for future women’s WarGames bouts that were regularly conducted in the main roster. Bianca Belair and Dakota Kai have the maximum number of appearances in women’s WarGames matches.

Since 2022, WWE WarGames Match has been the center of attraction for the annual Survivor Series premium live event with team-based rivalries culminating in such matches. To date, The Bloodline and Damage CTRL have been an integral part of these environments. (info courtesy Sescoops)