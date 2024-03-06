WWE Wrestlemania 40: Big Women’s Clash Featuring Jade Cargill Teased

WWE is heading back to Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40, but that’s not the only event scheduled from the City of Brotherly Love. Given that it’s the biggest extravaganza in the world of professional wrestling, there will be several non-WWE events as well as an NXT show to steal the spotlight. But, ultimately it will be the main show of the biggest PLE of the year across two nights that will provide the better headliners.

The WWE Championship Match will serve as the final match of the two-night extravaganza between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. The Rock will also be in action on the Night One of the show to make an impact on the headliner bout. Besides, the two women’s title bouts have also been announced for Wrestlemania 40.

Bianca Belair is one of the top female Superstars in WWE who has seen incredible highs over the years especially at the grandest stage of them all. She wants to continue producing some more big moments at Wrestlemania 40 and with the inclusion of Jade Cargill in WWE, she might have a clear path to the event and that’s to dance in the ring with the former TBS Champion.

Bianca Belair opened up about getting a Wrestlemania 40 opponent

Appearing on the Gorilla Position podcast, Bianca Belair shared her thoughts on WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia and she was clear about getting Cargill as her opponent. Belair also mentioned the name of Tiffany Stratton as a potential opponent,

“I’m hoping I can be there physically, not just like on the poster, but Jade Cargill’s name is coming up. I’ve been seeing Tiffany’s name come up. Because we’ve been going back and forth. So I think the possibilities are endless.”

Later on, Bianca Belair discussed the endless possibilities if she and Jade Cargill do meet at Wrestlemania 40. She mentioned the Royal Rumble match in January where the teases were clearly there that they could create magic. Plus, the audience reaction was also huge showcased how eager they wanted to see the two in the ring for a match,

“So, I mean, that alone just shows the type of magic that we can create by just standing in the ring. So imagine the magic that we can create, whether, you know, it’s a single or a tag, who knows what can happen. And it’s magic to be like Ade. I don’t know if that’s this year’s WrestleMania. I don’t know if it’s next year’s WrestleMania.”