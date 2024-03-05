Wrestlemania 40: Big Gauntlet To Determine Title Match At WWE PLE

Gunther has been one of the most dominant champions of the modern era and will now defend his title at Wrestlemania 40. There have long been speculations over a multi-person match to determine the opponent of the Intercontinental Champion but it will now be a singles contest as announced on this week’s episode of Raw.

On this week’s episode of Raw, GUNTHER overcame “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio in a matchup with authority by tapping him out with a submission. Soon after the match, several locker room members tried to pursue WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce for the IC title match at Wrestlemania 40.

This led to Adam Pearce announcing that six WWE Raw talents will have the opportunity to challenge “The Ring General” at WrestleMania 40 for the prestigious mid-card belt but they will have to win a Gauntlet Match. Pearce further confirmed that six names will be the participants of the match: Dominik Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet, JD McDonagh, Bronson Reed, and Sami Zayn. The winner of this match will receive an opportunity to feature at The Show of Shows in the aforementioned title match.

Since many of the WWE Raw superstars were seen gunning for the title a possible Ladder Match was reported for Wrestlemania 40 in the recent past but the announcement of the gauntlet confirms that it will be a singles encounter.

Most recently, Gunther retained the Intercontinental Championship against Jey Uso on the February 19 episode of Raw and his next title defense will go down at Wrestlemania 40. For the time being, the dominant star power has already enjoyed a title reign of 633 days.

WWE Wrestlemania 40 PLE Match Card

WrestleMania 40 will take place at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7. The speculated match card for the PLE is given below,

– WWE Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth “Freakin’” Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

– WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Becky Lynch

– WWE Women’s Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bayley

– United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. Randy Orton (TBA)

– LA Knight vs. AJ Styles (TBA)

– Brother vs. Brother: Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso (TBA)