WWE Wrestlemania 40: Reason The Rock And Cody Rhodes Swapped Main Event Spot

Cody Rhodes made history at Royal Rumble 2024 by winning the Men’s Rumble match which essentially confirmed his main event spot at Wrestlemania 40. He also secured a historic win as two back-to-back Rumble wins were thereby reserved for the top WWE Star. However, he opted to leave that ‘Mania spot for The Rock which unleashed a shockwave through the pro-wrestling industry.

But WWE got to shift the spotlight toward bigger news around Wrestlemania 40 which removed the negativities that the Vince McMahon story has created in recent times. However, the fan backlash on social media and the internet continues to outpour in favor of Cody who needed to get his shot to “finish his story.”

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE’s intentions to bring in The Rock were clear. The legendary name taking Cody Rhodes’ WrestleMania 40 spot was to turn the latter one into the next Daniel Bryan and be an even bigger babyface than ever before. This essentially affirms the huge cheers that he would get after winning the WWE/world title,

”I don’t know what they were expecting, but they were expecting Cody Rhodes turning Daniel Bryan, yes. They were expecting to make Cody Rhodes a new martyr, and make him a bigger babyface out of that. Were they expecting people to boo Dwayne? I don’t know, because I’ve asked that one and haven’t gotten a straight answer.”

With The Rock now gunning for Roman Reigns, it’s evident that the creative direction WWE is taking for WrestleMania 40 keeps only one option remaining. PWInsider states that The American Nightmare is slated to battle Seth Rollins for his World championship at The Show of Shows.

After becoming a head honcho for the TKO brand, The Rock is said to be on a mission to save Wrestlemania 40 especially after Brock Lesnar and CM Punk were taken out of the card due to different reasons. A push came from The People’s Champion to make the dream match happen against Roman Reigns. He’s also reportedly vouching to be the one to dethrone the undisputed champion from his title reign.