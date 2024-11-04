Wrestlemania 41 is still months away in the WWE calendar but the plans regarding the headliner matches should be in the pipeline given this is the biggest event of the year. Heading into the show, the main event for the extravaganza is often discussed by professional wrestling fans from time to time as WWE works its best to produce the best option available on the card.

In a previous update on WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass, it was revealed that WWE could possibly be considering a Triple Threat Match involving The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania 41, next year. While things are yet to be finalized, this idea of a three-way match is gaining traction backstage as informed by the source.

In an alternative update, The Wrestling Observer went on to report that The Rock is not scheduled for WrestleMania 41 next April which should bring a change in the above-mentioned lineup. When asked about the potential triple threat match, a source said, “He’s not going to be able to do Mania. He already gave word that he wouldn’t be able to do that match.”

Wrestlemania 41 Night Two still assumed to have a triple threat main event

In a further update on this situation, WrestleVotes has doubled down on their report and further affirmed that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes in a triple threat match for the WWE Championship still remains the current plan for the WrestleMania 41 – Night 2 main event. It was also claimed that all three men were on board for this multi-person matchup.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes previously headlined WWE WrestleMania 39 and he lost to Roman Reigns. He then competed in the main event of both nights of WrestleMania XL, earlier this year to settle the score with Reigns. Since, he’s still the champion, the general belief is that his title defense should headline Wrestlemania 41 Night Two with both Roman Reigns and The Rock being the possible touted opponents.

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20 and no superstar or match has officially been announced for the show, as of this writing.