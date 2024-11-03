In one of the major milestones in the history of professional wrestling history, WWE Raw is moving to Netflix starting in 2025. For the first time ever, a live wrestling show will take place on the world’s largest OTT platform instead of cable television making it a must-see occasion for the fans.

The hypes around the WWE Raw premiere on Netflix are already there with new promotional materials being out on social media. WWE is seemingly very much excited about this revolutionary move and they also have high expectations around it. That being said, it’s safe to say that this is going to be a major show to be remembered for a long time.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (via Fightful Select) reports that the Netflix premiere of WWE Raw is expected to be a “big show.” It was cited by the source that a longtime WWE employee noted that it would likely be one of the biggest episodes of WWE’s flagship show in its history, from the standpoint of buzz.

Reason WWE Premium Live Events Are Having Fewer Matches In The Card

WWE Raw Netflix premiere to be of premium live event quality

WWE sources also described the situation where the first Netflix episode would have the quality of a premium live event. Per Sapp, WWE Raw moving to Netflix is being seen as the company’s next leap in popularity. While there’s no word on specific plans, sources indicate that it is expected to be a major show and that fans can expect talent from SmackDown to be booked, as well.

WWE Crown Jewel 2024: Roman Reigns Pinned; Sami Zayn Enters Bloodline Angle

It was during late August’s WWE Bash in Berlin premium live event press conference in Berlin, Germany that Cody Rhodes officially announced that the premiere date for WWE Raw on Netflix would be on January 6. While their current deal with NBC Universal running through this fall, the show is still airing on the USA Network through the rest of 2024.

This extension in broadcast came after a deal was reached between the two parties, earlier this year. However, the length of WWE Raw has been trimmed down to two hours. Starting from the October 7 episode, it’s been airing for two hours. Once it heads onto Netflix, the Monday Night show is expected to go back to a three-hour length.