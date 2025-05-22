Brock Lesnar has been missing from WWE television since SummerSlam 2023, and the recent updates affirm that this ongoing hiatus isn’t ending, anytime soon. Rumors have continuously swirled about his status, especially during the Royal Rumble or Wrestlemania season but he has stayed out of the spotlight and while doing so, he’s also grown hairs to feature in a new look.

Recent photos of Brock Lesnar have surfaced on social media from a ceremony where he featured alongside his better-half, Sable, also a former WWE Superstar. Sporting his usual goatee, the notable difference came in the ten-time WWE Champion’s long hair as he was flaunting it. The Beast had already grown his hair when he last appeared on WWE TV, but he came out for wrestling after only tying those.

Brock Lesnar Allegedly Returning To WWE For “A Figure That Comes That Has Two Commas”

With legal battles going on, with Brock Lesnar’s name involved in it, WWE has recently removed him from WrestleMania history in the lead-up to the 41st edition. WWE’s official Twitter account took to the social media platform and uploaded a video which focused on Roman Reigns’ main event matches at WrestleMania, counting down to his 10th time headlining match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat.

WWE chooses to dodge Brock Lesnar on their TV programming

For the record, three of those matches of Reigns’ main event-spree at Wrestlemania came against Brock Lesnar (in 2015, 2018, and 2022). However, the put-up video on WWE’s social media doesn’t show any footage of him while Reigns’ other opponents, like Triple H, Cody Rhodes, and The Undertaker, were clearly shown.

As such, WWE’s intentions are clear and that to keep Brock Lesnar away from their programming as much as possible. Originally, he as removed from all WWE creative plans after he was referenced in a lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, WWE, and other former head honchos. This nixed his appearance at the 2024 Royal Rumble and WrestleMania XL where he was reportedly set to face GUNTHER.

However, Brock Lesnar was mentioned on the April 11 episode of WWE SmackDown. In a segment, Cody Rhodes talked about his past matches with the former biggest box office attraction in sports entertainment as he prepared for his match against John Cena at WrestleMania 41.