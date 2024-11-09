Since returning to the WWE in January 2023, Chelsea Green is going through the best phase of her professional wrestling career. Regularly featuring on WWE’s TV programming across Raw, Smackdown, and NXT, she already had a memorable run with the Women’s Tag Team Championship which was her first title run in the WWE, as well.

It’s her crazy antics on TV that make people care about the on-screen Karen-type character look so real. This is one of the reasons that Chelsea Green stole the show at the Money in the Bank 2024 WWE premium live event in her hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada, last July despite not winning the ladder match. Now, she is looking forward to gaining some mainstream fame, as well.

Chelsea Green Is Enjoying 2024 WWE Stint Like She “Wanted The First Go-Around”

Recently, Chelsea Green took to Twitter and uploaded a few photos from her first day on the set of the TV series Blue Ridge. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion is thus confirmed to be a part of the retuning TV show where she will be playing the role of Shelby Hughes,

“Day 1 on the set of BLUE RIDGE as Shelby Hughes 🏎️ @insp_tv”

The first season of Blue Ridge premiered in April of 2024, with the second season set to be aired, next year. Further details regarding the re-launch are yet to be unveiled through the INSP network.

Chelsea Green is coming off a nasty dumpster match

The go-home episode of WWE Smackdown for Bad Blood 2024 premium live event had an interesting match on the card, a Dumpster Match set between Chelsea Green and Michin’. Throughout the build of this match, we have seen some hilarious prepping sessions by the former who eventually ended up losing the match after getting dumped into the large trash can by Michin’.

“My family had to watch that,” Chelsea Green later responded to the loss on Instagram. “My sister. My mother. My father. My third, fourth, and fifth cousins. You saw it. They all laughed at me, those sadistic, heartless, inhumane, barbaric behemoths. Please, be human. I’m a good person. I do charity work. I feed the hungry. I clothe the naked. I cure the blind. I don’t deserve this.”