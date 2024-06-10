Since making her maiden appearance in the crowd at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver in early April, Giulia has been under the radar of the fans regarding the commencement of her career on the NXT brand. Initially slated for a summer debut, plans around her hit a halt after she picked up an injury.

The wrestling promotion Marigold started its journey with a show titled “Marigold Fields Forever” at Tokyo’s Korakuen Hall on May 20 where Giulia and Utami Hayashishita squared off against Sareee and Bozilla in a tag team bout to come up short. Following the match, Marigold’s official Twitter account announced that the currently signed WWE star suffered a wrist injury.

Follow-up reports claimed that despite the injury, WWE officials were hopeful about receiving Giulia on the card of the next WWE NXT premium live event set for July 7, Heatwave 2024 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada as part of the Money in the Bank weekend. It was also presumed that an NXT Women’s Title match between her and Roxanne Perez would be there on the card.

Uncertainty prevails regarding Giulia’s appearance at Heatwave

In an update to the previous reports, the match is uncertain despite the challenger recovering from the injury, earlier than expected. According to Corey Brenan on Fightful Select’s Q&A podcast, Giulia is very unlikely to be ready for the match. Estimating a less than 50% chance of, the extent of her injury and the proximity to her surgery were shown as the reasons,

“Right now I am not confident that match is happening. I would say that there is less than a 50% chance, not even less than 50. There is probably less than a 30% chance that Giulia is ready for that match.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

The same source wiped out the chances of the former NJPW star appearing on the latest bygone NXT PLE Battleground at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. However, her presence is expected at the upcoming Marigold show, tomorrow night.

WWE had plans to introduce Giulia on NXT television and possibly present her as a face to be reckoned with, her in-ring return status doesn’t seem imminent as she keeps on recovering from a wrist injury. The good thing is that signs of progress in her recovery are positive and she should be ready to barge into the NXT scene in late summer.