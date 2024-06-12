Cody Rhodes was in attendance of the latest episode of WWE NXT, this week and he dropped a major announcement regarding the process of determining the next challenger for the NXT Championship held by Trick Williams.

The Undisputed WWE Champion came out on the show and said he wanted to address AJ Styles ahead of their “I Quit” match for the Undisputed WWE Title at Clash at The Castle set for this Saturday night.

WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams quickly interrupted the segment and said they both had rough paths to becoming champions and that they are now responsible for carrying their respective brands on their backs. Cody then revealed that next week there will be a 25-man Battle Royal, which will feature wrestlers from different locker rooms to determine who Trick will defend his title, next against, at Heatwave.

The information that wrestlers “from other locker rooms” may also take part in the match was a tease that some of the TNA stars could also enter battle royal based on the ongoing partnership between WWE NXT and TNA in recent times. As of this writing, no update is available regarding the participants of the match.

Trick Williams retained his WWE NXT Title in the main event of Battleground premium live event, last Sunday night against Ethan Page which also marked the former AEW Star’s debut match in the WWE. As informed by Cody on NXT, Trick’s next title defense should be going down at Heatwave PLE set for Money in the Bank weekend in early July.

At WWE NXT Battleground 2024, this past weekend Kelani Jordan defeated Sol Ruca, Lash Legend, Fallon Henley, Jaida Parker, and “Michin” Mia Yim in a Ladder Match to become the first-ever NXT Women’s North American Champion. Now, Jordan will be seen in her first title defense against Michin on next week’s NXT episode. Michin received the title shot by NXT General Manager Ava in a backstage segment.

WWE NXT June 18 episode match card

The currently confirmed match lineup for next Tuesday’s June 18 WWE NXT episode from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida goes as follows,

– Women’s North American Champion Kelani Jordan defends against Michin

– 25-man number one contender’s battle royal to determine new number-one contender for Trick Williams’ NXT Championship