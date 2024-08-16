With Triple H in charge of things in the WWE, there’s been a lot of interest in the product and Kelly Kelly appears to be one of those names who wants to make a return. Announcing retirement at the tender age of just 25 amid a set of neck injuries, she might have had the will to continue some more which she could do now as a mother of twins and set an example for them.

Triple H did bring a lot of changes in the WWE since he took charge of the creative aspect in the company with Vince McMahon’s old standards no longer being a stopper. Ushering in this new direction has attracted Kelly Kelly who does remember how WWE used to operate in an opposite route in the past. Hence, she would love to make a return in some capacity and work in this new era.

WWE’s Becky Lynch Admittedly “Added To The Chaos By Having A Daughter”

Kelly Kelly recently spoke to Wrestling News while remembering the era in which she used to work. During the interview, she remembered working with the likes of Eve Torres, Alicia Fox, Paul Heyman, and others. When it came down to Triple H, she said that she would love a chance to work with The King of Kings again,

“I love Triple H. We worked together. He was great to work with. I mean, I would love to come back and work for him. He’s awesome.”

“It’s So Wild To Think That’s How I Started,” Kelly Kelly On Exhibitionist Gimmick In WWE

Kelly Kelly wants to wrestle in front of her twin babies

On this comeback aspect, Kelly Kelly mentioned that she won’t be able to do it on a full-time basis. But to set an example for her twin babes, a part-timer’s role would be perfect on WWE TV. At the same time, the former WAGs star cast member has the intention of becoming a mother one more time which is why she’s unsure what the future would hold for her in a career retrospective,

“I definitely don’t think I could do full-time, especially with the twins. And then I talk about wanting one more baby, so I don’t know, but I would definitely come back part-time. My dream is for my twins to watch me in the ring one day. It was cool, like, I was sitting here, we were watching SummerSlam, and the twins were watching it.”

This isn’t the first time that Kelly Kelly openly admitted her will to make a comeback to the WWE competition. Speaking with Chris Vin Vliet, she wanted to return to the squared circle just because she wants her twins to see her wrestle in a match. She expanded on her hopes of possibly getting the opportunity in the future.

Since retiring from full-time WWE competition, Kelly Kelly has made sporadic appearances in the WWE. Most notably, she has participated in three women’s Royal Rumble matches with the most recent one being in 2022. Additionally, she also participated in a Battle Royal at the all-women Evolution pay-per-view in 2018.