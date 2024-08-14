Utilizing her great physique and looks, Mandy Rose keeps on increasing her brand value despite the WWE tag not being there any longer. It’s been more than a year since she was released from the contract of the biggest professional wrestling promotion in the world but via content sharing platform, her income got significantly multiplied.

Now the former WWE Diva, real name Amanda Saccomanno, made a triumphant return this weekend. This wasn’t for a wrestling ring but rather on the stage of a bikini fitness competition. The return to this stage was also significant for Mandy Rose as it happened after a long decade as she was gunning for a title that she won in 2014.

Charlotte Flair Shuts Down Fan Not Interested In Her 2024 WWE Comeback

At the age of 34, Mandy Rose competed in the 2024 WBFF Bikini World Championships held in Miami, Florida. Gearing up for the competition over the bygone weeks, she displayed her incredibly toned physique, which she especially achieved through 12 weeks of hard-fought training sessions.

“It felt really great to step back onstage after 10 years,” Mandy Rose revealed in an interview with TMZ Sports. “Now at 34 years old, I feel even better than I did at 24.”

The global fanbase of the former WWE NXT Women’s Champion was hopeful about her reclaiming the Miss WBFF Bikini World Title which wasn’t the case as she was placed second in the bikini and third in the wellness categories.

Ex WWE Star Maria Kanellis Reaffirms Surgery For Adrenal Gland Mass Removal

Mandy Rose took risks after the WBFF competition to advance further in her career

However, Mandy Rose sounded so proud to have participated in the contest and come thus far in the contest after a gap of 10 years. It was also emphasized by her how this particular competition changed her career for good in the past. Success from this genre landed her a spot in the WWE in 2014 and she never had to look back from thereon.

“WBFF was where it all began for me. After becoming a Bikini World Champion in 2014, so many opportunities came my way, such as WWE’s Tough Enough and becoming a WWE Superstar, which I never thought I would ever be,” Mandy Rose advised the aspirants to take risks.

“That’s why I always tell people to take risks and go out of your comfort zone because you’ll never know where it can take you and what doors it could open.” (quotes courtesy WWFOldSchool)

That run during the NXT 2.0 era made Mandy Rose one of the most dependable talents in the WWE whose presence made the fans tune in on Tuesday nights to watch their NXT Women’s Champion. While she wasn’t utilized as a champion on Raw and Smackdown, some of the most intriguing storylines around her were built on NXT to set the stage for her to become the third longest-reigning champion on that brand.