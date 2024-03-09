WWE’s Maxxine Dupri Shares Birthday With Kane’s Infamous May 19 Date

Despite being an outsider in the professional wrestling world, Maxxine Dupri has earned her share of credits as an in-ring performer by showcasing her wrestling skills since arriving on the main roster in early 2023. She was mainly working as a valet while staying on NXT but the urge of becoming a wrestler became a reality after she entered the mainstay scene on Raw.

That being said, the process is still on for Maxxine Dupri transitioning from a wrestling manager to a serious in-ring competitor which was already evident as she was tagged with The Alpha Academy on WWE television programming for months. She is certainly going in the right direction in her career despite the huge backlash seen against her, very recently.

The Superstar who made bralette famous with her style statement was revealed to have an interesting connection with a date that became iconic with WWE’s Big Red Machine, Kane. During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, it was revealed that both he and Maxxine Dupri shared the same birthday which was on May 19.

Maxxine Dupri didn’t know the May 19 connection with Kane

Van Vliet jokingly pointed out that they should not mention it in front of Kane which was a reference to a nostalgic storyline from WWE’s Ruthless Aggression Era. Maxxine Dupri was not that much aware of the Kane-May 19th connection. But upon learning the truth, she promised to keep her birthday date to herself if she ever meets the WWE Hall of Famer.

“You got it, I will keep that to myself.”

To be precise, an angle dated back to 2006 saw Kane losing his control and creating massive havoc when someone mentioned May 19 in front of him. This was a promotional tactic for the release of his movie, ‘See No Evil.’ Kane then also comes face-to-face with an imposter version of himself. Ultimately, the original Big Red Monster prevailed and dispatched his doppelganger for good before taking back his original mask.

As for Maxxine Dupri, she is frequently starring in regular singles matches on WWE TV and she certainly hopes to break into the scene. After some uncertainties, she also got to be a part of the 30-women Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event set for January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.