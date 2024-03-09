Charlotte Flair’s 2024 WWE Return Timeline Revealed Following Surgery

Charlotte Flair has been established in the WWE as one of the all-time greats in the women’s division since the very beginning of her main roster career. She might be untouchable in the ring as a protected star power but she isn’t immune from injuries. She is currently on the shelf due to a knee injury which would force her to miss events like Wrestlemania 40 and Summerslam 2024.

Previous reports have already suggested that surgery is needed to fix her injuries and now the timeline for her surgery as well as the subsequent recovery period has also been revealed.

During a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, it was indicated by commentator Michael Cole that Charlotte Flair will be out of action for 9 months due to knee injury. According to the reports from PWInsider, it was revealed that she went through knee surgery in early January.

Charlotte Flair assumed to make WWE return in October 2024

It was further added that the multi-time women’s champion could return by October this year after her surgery,

“PWInsider.com has been told by WWE sources that Charlotte Flair is scheduled for knee surgery in early January. If the nine-month estimate that was publicly stated by WWE is true, that would put her at an October 2024 return.”

While the assumed hiatus continues to be nine months long for Charlotte Flair, more details continue to emerge regarding the injury situation. After it was revealed that she is likely dealing with a torn ACL, a new report from PWInsider informed that she tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. Plus, while falling off the top rope, the former world champion possibly cracked her neck.

Charlotte Flair Wanted To Retain Ric Flair’s Tradition During WWE WarGames Encounter

The report added that Charlotte Flair is set to undergo surgery as soon as possible. No updates are explicitly given for her return but the nine-month estimate remained intact. That being said, The Queen will be out for a significant time in 2024 which will form a significant gap in the SmackDown women’s division.

It was during the December 8 episode of WWE Smackdown that Charlotte Flair faced off against Asuka in a singles contest, and it was a one-against-many affair for The Queen with four other Damage CTRL members, present at ringside. There was a spot during a commercial break where a 14-time women’s champion was setting up for a move with Asuka but she slipped and got caught on the ropes. While falling, she ruptured her knees to cause the injury.