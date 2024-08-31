The pro-wrestling circuit was shocked to learn about Nikki Bella’s husband Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest for domestic violence in Yountville, California also known as Napa Valley. According to the initial report released through TMZ, Chigvintsev was arrested, and thereafter booked into Napa County Jail on Thursday morning on a felony domestic battery charge and the “victim in the case has asked for total confidentiality.”

A new tweet by TMZ on X has revealed the audio clip of the 911 call made during the happening to public attention. According to the dispatcher describing the situation, Chigvintsev mentioned that Nikki Bella had thrown shoes at him, which may have escalated the intensity of the situation.

The dispatcher also noted that a child was present at the scene and that Chigvintsev was physically separated from Nikki Bella at the time of the call. Cancellation of the medical request was noted but law enforcement also noted the serious nature of the situation,

“The RP is stating that he got in an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at the RP. There is a child on scene. There’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible. The responsible is going to be a Nicole Garcia. I’m trying to get both parties separated.”

Artem is reportedly not staying with Nikki Bella at Napa Valley home

TMZ also reports that Artem Chigvintsev’s recent arrest for domestic violence didn’t come as a complete surprise to those who are close to him and Nikki Bella. People attached to them affirmed the couple’s relationship to be “volatile.” The friends of the couple were aware of verbal arguments between the couple but they hadn’t heard of any physical fights until this incident.

Currently, Artem is not a resident of their Napa Valley home which he co-owns with Nikki Bella. The former WWE Superstar is taking care of their 4-year-old son, Mateo and her representative has requested complete privacy on her behalf during this time, as the situation continues to develop, offering new updates over time.

It was from the same Napa Valley home that Artem was arrested after deputies from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene. They saw injuries on the alleged victim, that’s Nikki Bella, leading him to face charges of harming a spouse or cohabitant. He was taken to Napa County Jail, where his bail was set at $25,000. He has since been released from custody.