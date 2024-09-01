Nikki Bella is a regular feature on television despite her disassociation with the WWE over more than a year and the fact that she’s not been a regular wrestler for the company for a long time. However, due to her mainstream attention, various TV projects continue to have her as a face figure. Now, she is all set to make her OTT debut at the beginning of September.

As released in the content info for September by Netflix, Nikki Bella was announced to be the co-host for the live competitive eating special “Chestnut VS. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef” alongside comedian Rob Riggle. This show will air live on the world’s largest OTT platform on September 2, 2024, at noon PT.

WWE’s Nikki Bella Would Love To Join AEW To Compete Against THIS TOP WRESTLER

“Chestnut VS. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef” will feature legendary competitive eaters Joey Chestnut and Takeru Kobayashi, going up against each other. Cari Champion and Chris Rose will provide commentary alongside hosts Nikki Bella and Rob Riggle for the show to go down from the HyperX Arena in Las Vegas inside Luxor Hotel & Casino.

Nikki Bella Inspired WWE Raw Superstar In Choosing Ring Gear For Wrestlemania 40

Nikki Bella to be a part of Netflix’s expanded sports programming

Apart from the above-mentioned reignited feud, some undercard rivalries such as competitive eater Matt Stonie and Guinness World Record holder Leah Shutkever will also be there on the show. With that Nikki Bella will be a part of the headliner of Netflix’s expanding sports lineup, which includes upcoming live events like “The Netflix Cup,” “The Netflix Slam,” and the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing event scheduled for November 15, 2024.

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi rivalry can be re-watched in the US via Netflix in the “30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry” program. The platform has secured streaming rights for NFL Christmas games from 2024-26 and it will also air WWE Raw starting from January 2025 for multiple years to follow. There’s no update on Nikki Bella will be a part of the historic move of the pro-wrestling program.

Brie and Nikki Bella were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class for their significant roles in women’s professional wrestling. Last year in March, the twin sisters announced that they were done with their associations with the WWE and would be going by the name of Brie and Nikki Garcia, respectively following the contract expiry with the company.