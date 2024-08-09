Rhea Ripley has been a poster figure on the Monday Night Raw brand of the WWE over the past few years. She had a title reign that lasted for more than a year before it came to an end due to a shoulder injury but that didn’t lessen her strong status. Rather a babyface turn ensured that she essentially became a fan favorite upon her latest return to WWE programming.

Being a top female superstar of the Raw roster, Rhea Ripley will continue to be a big part of the red brand for years to follow which should earn her shots to some mouth-watering matches. In a recent interview, a potential cross-brand matchup was also discussed for her thanks to the ongoing WWE – TNA partnership and the WWE star seems fully down for it.

Rhea Ripley wants WWE – TNA partnership to extend as much as possible

Rhea Ripley spoke with Scott Fishman of TVInsider and was also asked about the recent collaboration between WWE and TNA. Choosing a possible opponent for herself from the TNA side, the former women’s world champion was quick to respond that she would love to wrestle TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace if that was possible as part of the ongoing deal.

“I mean, I would love to face Jordynne Grace. I think that would be a hell of a match. Strong girl versus strong girl. She probably has me on size a bit, but you know Mami is so strong,” Rhea Ripley continued.

“I would love it, though. It would be an awesome match. Just seeing WWE and TNA meshing together is such a step in the right direction. I’m excited to see what the future brings.”

Given the physical specimen that these two wrestlers are, a Rhea Ripley vs. Jordynne Grace bout will turn out to be an earth-shattering collision if becoming a reality, someday. But we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see it happening since TNA wrestlers are only booked to appear on NXT shows.

Jordynne Grace has made numerous appearances in WWE in 2024. She debuted as a shock entrant in the Royal Rumble match and put up an impressive outing. Then she became the first TNA star to appear on NXT in May this year to start the collaboration between the two promotions which was clearly noticed by Rhea Ripley.