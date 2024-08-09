The revival of the Roman Reigns’ empire has essentially been underway at this past weekend’s Summerslam via his comeback on WWE programming after four months. Now, he is reportedly set for multiple appearances on the weekly show of the WWE to possibly build up the angle he started at the biggest event of the summer with Solo Sikoa.

Earlier this week, Roman Reigns was confirmed to return to his Island of Relevancy on Smackdown and things are expected to be exciting now that he is back to claim his throne on the August 9 episode set from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Making this anticipated return, an internal change in his status has been noted as PWInsider noted that he’s been internally listed as a babyface figure.

Roman Reigns’ 2024 WWE Babyface Run Expected To Draw “Insane Merch Sales Numbers”

Furthermore, PWInsider has informed that the KIA Center in Orlando, Florida has been advertising Roman Reigns for an appearance in the building set for the Friday, August 16 episode of SmackDown. There’s no additional update on what his role will be during these appearances but a build-up of his feud with Solo Sikoa should definitely be there.

Roman Reigns disapproved of the new leader of The Bloodline upon return

After staying away from WWE TV for over four months, Roman Reigns returned at the Summerslam event to go right after the self-appointed Tribal Chief of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa. The change in the leadership of Bloodline occurred in his absence at Wrestlemania XL since losing the WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.

During this surprising comeback, Roman Reigns ended up helping Cody Rhodes retain his title against Solo Sikoa. By downing the latter with a Superman Punch and Spear. Before leaving the show, he also gave a nod to Cody to pin Sikoa with the Cross Rhodes. Visibly, the Head of the Table wasn’t happy with Sikoa’s actions while he was gone.

During Roman Reigns’ hiatus since April of this year, Solo Sikoa has kicked Jimmy Uso and WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman out of The Bloodline and added former MLW Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu, former IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa to introduce a new version of The Bloodline. Tonga and Fatu have also won the WWE Tag Team Championship, last week on Smackdown.