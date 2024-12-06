There’s still no confirmed update on the whereabouts of Becky Lynch when it comes to a TV return, but fans are optimistic regarding its eventual happening now that she attended the Netflix HQ event on December 4.

A high-profile media event was thrown at the company’s Los Angeles HQ ahead of WWE Raw arriving on Netflix where Becky Lynch was spotted in a group photo with the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, the WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan, Seth Rollins, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Rhea Ripley, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, and WWE President Nick Khan.

This now firmly hints at Becky Lynch being back on board with the WWE irrespective of her contract status with the company and she might also attend the debut Raw episode on Netflix that’s slated for Monday, January 6, at the newly opened Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. There’s no confirmed update on the capacity of her return for the time being, but she’s possibly undergoing a major shift in character on TV.

Becky Lynch is reportedly chalking out the next creative step in WWE

According to a report by PWNexus, Becky Lynch is currently planning her next creative steps in WWE. The exact update regarding the change wasn’t revealed, but it was further added that she might be moving away from THE MAN gimmick, the one she’s been using as part of her babyface character from last year’s summer.

Becky Lynch has been willing to evolve beyond her stagnant character for a while now as her return to WWE programming looms around. She hasn’t been seen on WWE television since the May 27th edition of Monday Night RAW, after which her free agency started as the previous deal with WWE expired on June 1st.

Recently, PWInsider reported that WWE and Netflix have hinted that Becky Lynch is likely to return to WWE in time for the premiere show of Monday Night Raw on the OTT platform in 2025. This info suggests that a new deal between the former women’s champion and WWE is either nearly finalized or already completed. As such, this could be the reason she attended the Netflix HQ event in December in the first place.

The potential returnee also made an appearance at the Vulture Festival in Los Angeles on Sunday (November 17) for a conversation called “Becky Lynch Disarms Us” where she hinted at a WWE return by noting that getting scre*ed by Dominik Mysterio should never be the last that we’ve seen her on television.