Since returning to the WWE fold in 2021, Zelina Vega has made efforts to become someone with improved in-ring skill sets. Her work ethic and dedication toward the craft also made her the inaugural Queen’s Crown champion, leading her to become a one-time Women’s Tag Team Champion. But her ultimate goal is to prove herself to be a singles champion, a first of the genre from the Puerto Rican region.

For the better part of her WWE career, Zelina Vega acted to be an on-screen manager or valet role both on NXT and the main roster. Due to her short height, there has also been significant negativity around her chance to be successful as a wrestler but she has already proved people wrong and came this close to winning a singles title on different occasions.

Tiffany Stratton Tries To Cash-In Money In The Bank 2024 Contract At WWE Mexico Live Event

But the haters continue to hit her with their stingers, Zelina Vega has now hit back at them with a defiant message, promising that nothing will stop her from reaching her goals in the WWE. Addressing that she’s long been criticized by a section of the pro-wrestling community for having a short height, she shared her recent thoughts on social media.

Natalya Neidhart Commits To New Contract To Stay With The WWE

Zelina Vega willing to have a run with WWE Women’s Title?

In the post, Zelina Vega mentioned how she was never entitled to be holding the “ball,” which could be the fact that she had never been a world champion. In her message, she further demanded to be allowed to have a run with it,

“All my life, I’ve heard that my height holds me back. Today is no different. But there’s just so much you can prove here and there. I’ve gotten to touch the ball but never actually hold it. Give. me. the. ball. If I drop it F**K me, I’ll fall back..but I’m ready to settle this.”

Zelina Vega has had a recent opportunity for a WWE Women’s World Title match on the July 1 episode of Raw where she lost to WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan due to an interference by Dominik Mysterio. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion infamously challenged Rhea Ripley for the Smackdown women’s title in Puerto Rican WWE PLE Backlash in 2021 but she came up short.